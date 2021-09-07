California governor recall

Recall election: Biden to campaign for Newsom in Calif. next week

The White House has confirmed that President Biden will be in California next to campaign for Governor Newsom in the recall election.

"He will be -- I expect we'll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he'll take early next week later today," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to campaign for Newsom tomorrow in California.

Newsom unveiled a new campaign ad today that focuses on COVID.



Today will be a busy for one candidates in the recall election: Governor Newsom will be campaigning in San Francisco; Larry Elder will be holding press conferences in LA, Clovis and Marina (near Monterey); John Cox will be in Modesto, and Kevin Faulconer will hold a virtual press conference.

