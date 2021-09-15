Positive results on COVID handling, strong Democratic turnout helped Newsom, exit poll shows

Governor Newsom received positive results on his handling of the pandemic and a huge turnout advantage among Democrats.
The polling data shows 31% of voters called the pandemic the state's top issue and 80% of those voters supported keeping Newsom in office.
Democrats outnumbered Republicans in exit poll data by 17 percentage points, 43-26% (with the rest independents and others).
Underscoring the GOP's challenges in California, 62% rated the Republican Party unfavorably, compared with a tepid but still positive 51% favorable rating for the Democratic Party.
Just 3 in 10 said Newsom's pandemic control measures are too strict, countering a key argument in the recall drive against him. 70% support the state's student mask mandate and 63% sided with the governor in seeing vaccination as more of a public health responsibility than a personal choice.
But some results were less incumbent-friendly; 6 in 10 voters called the cost of living in their area, "unmanageable." Those polled were divided evenly in rating the state's economy positively or negatively 50-47%.
Overall, 55% approved of the way Newsom is handling his job.
