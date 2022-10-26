Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California

Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rest areas across the Golden State are used by thousands of commuters -- especially truck drivers who need a break or a nap.

Larry West has been a truck driver for over a decade.

He says he's noticed several rest stops are temporarily closed and it's impacted his routes.

"When you have to use the restroom, you have to use the restroom," he said. "We are out there sometimes 10,12, 14 hours. You eat, you drink, you have to use the restroom and it's an inconvenience."

He says finding truck stops can be time-consuming and feels it's dangerous to drive longer stretches of the highway when he's exhausted behind the wheel.

That's also concerning for commuters who share the road.

"It's an easier on and off for them," says Charlie Reade. "They need to take breaks from time to time."

When searching the Caltrans quick map that showcases rest areas along the West Coast, you can see which ones are temporarily closed, which includes the Phillip S Raine Rest Stop in Tulare County.

Caltrans officials say while they can't comment on the reason for every closure, they can address this one.

"The utilities will be a lot better, it will be a more smoother experience more or less," he said. "It was a necessary upgrade to get the sewage, water, all the things you tend to take for granted when traveling through this area."