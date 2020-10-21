travel

Oceano Dunes reopening to street-legal vehicles on October 30

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County will reopen next week as part of a phased plan, officials announced on Tuesday.

California State Parks said they plan to allow vehicles back at the recreation area and Pismo State Beach in three steps.

The first phase will kick off on Friday, October 30, and will allow up to 1,000 street-legal vehicles a day.

Officials say off-highway vehicles and camping will still be prohibited until the second phase of reopening. By the third phase, day-use and camping will be allowed, in accordance with local health orders.

Dates for when the parks will move into the last two phases have not been released.
