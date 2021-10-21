storm

California rain: Central CA crews gearing up for upcoming storm

Officials ask people to be careful around construction zones and areas that may flood or have loose soil.
EMBED <>More Videos

California rain: Central CA crews gearing up for upcoming storm

MARIPOSA, Calif. -- Some parts of the Central Valley are already getting hit with some wet weather.

Crews in Mariposa County are preparing for any potential problems while still cleaning up after a powerful wind storm early last week.

"This is not our first rodeo. We've been through this so many times with storms, and fires, and floods, and wind storms. We usually prepare for these kinds of things every time this year," said deputy public works director Larry Harris.

On Thursday, Mariposa County will mobilize its snow removal team.

Officials ask people to be careful around construction zones and areas that may flood or have loose soil.

Meanwhile, city crews in Merced are also clearing debris from last week's storm and gearing up for what's ahead.

The chainsaws and heavy equipment were out in several neighborhoods Wednesday, clearing downed trees from the harsh winds on October 11.

At that time, the Public Works Department received more than 180 calls for fallen trees.

Now crews are preparing for the next big weather-maker.

"We have crews. We have prepared materials. We're checking equipment, we're monitoring the weather, so we're doing everything we can to be prepared for the upcoming storm," said public works manager Juan Olmos.

If you live in Merced and there's a tree down in your neighborhood, you're asked to give city crews a call at 209-385-6800.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermercedmariposa countyweatherstormrainstorm damage
STORM
Central CA wakes up to rain, snow. How long it will last
Northern lights could be visible in parts of US due to solar flare
California's drought far from over even after storm
Rain, snow help firefighters on front line of KNP Complex
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News