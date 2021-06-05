careers

Non-profit to hire 500+ teaching fellows in the Valley

The program places college students into classrooms or as tutors to help support learning in grades K-12.
Teaching fellow Ernesto Osuna is getting some help from California Teaching Fellows Foundation (CTFF) liaisons.

"Lesson plans, learning how to work with students. As easy as teaching them their A-B-Cs. What sight words would be best for them to learn. Overall they have taught me what the best strategies are for the students," Osuna said.

Non-profit CTFF is looking to hire college students. They will learn how to teach the next generation of students at more than 50 school districts in Fresno, Merced, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties.

"So we anticipate to hire more than 500 positions for this next school year. Our agency is doing everything possible to remain paying above minimum wage, so our starting wage this next year will be at least $1 above minimum wage," said Mike Snell.

Teaching fellows must be enrolled in at least six units.

As for Osuna, he's been a teaching fellow for two years. Osuna hopes to teach math in the future and encourage others who have been dual immersion learners like himself.

"Give them that acknowledgment that they're not alone, that it's not easy. Even the brightest teacher struggled at once, and even if it was fourth-grade for me, it is possible to get a career somewhere, and it's possible to grow," Osuna said.

A passion that's helping mold our next generation.

Teaching fellows are being hired throughout the valley. You are encouraged to apply now for the fall semester. Click here for more information.

