Lawmakers call for Newsom to allow Disneyland, other CA theme parks to reopen

A large group of state legislators is now asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow theme parks to reopen.
According to Deadline, the group of 18 California state senators and assemblymembers sent a letter Monday requesting the governor to issue guidelines for parks like Disneyland, Universal Studios and Knott's Berry Farm, Six Flags Magic Mountain, SeaWorld San Diego and LEGOLAND California.

The lawmakers argue that many indoor facilities are already operating safely, and theme parks could, too.

Roughly a week ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom promised he would issue guidelines soon.

According to The Orange County Register, the governor says conversations are ongoing with major amusement park operators.

California officials did not issue guidance for theme parks as part of the four-tier color-coded system for tracking COVID-19 trends. The new system will determine when counties can move forward with business reopenings as we head into flu season.

Disneyland has said once guidelines are released, the resort will work with the state and county toward a reopening date.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC7.
