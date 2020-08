App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling wildfires across the state of California that have burned homes and prompted evacuations.Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE.Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.