FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Members of CalViva Health may have had their personal information compromised.On Friday, the company issued a warning that one of their vendors was the victim of a cyber attack, allowing hackers to view or download data files.CalViva Health's spokesperson confirmed the incident impacted some members said they had mailed letters to everyone affected.There are no indications of inappropriate use of members' information at this time.The provider now recommends their members take extra steps to ensure the security of their information.