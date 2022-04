FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calwa Park is now a vape-free space, thanks to the work of two local non-profits.The new signage was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. It features an update to the Calwa Recreation Park District's tobacco-free rules.The non-profit, A Hopeful Encounter, teamed up with leaders from California Health Collaborative.They then presented their case to Calwa's board members, arguing that vaping should be banned from outdoor spaces.The organizations hope it will combat the dangers of secondhand smoke and cut back on litter produced by empty vape cartridges.