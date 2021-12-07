Christmas killjoys steal decorations from Clovis' Candy Cane Lane

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis holiday celebration is a little less bright after thieves drove off with decorations from a few homes in the Cindy Lane, Candy Cane Lane neighborhood.Hundreds of people come through the neighborhood every night in December, mostly to get into the holiday spirit.But some of the visitors are more like a big decoration in the neighborhood, The Grinch.Bright Christmas lights, big snowmen, and Santa Claus worked like magnets to Rachael Awad and her family."We moved here for Candy Cane Lane," she said. "We love it. We're obsessed with this area."They moved into the neighborhood off Alluvial and Peach five years ago and before they even had their home situated, they put up Santa's mailbox.Every letter dropped inside gets a response from elves at the North Pole.But thieves in the Central Valley are on Santa's naughty list.They recently ripped off a shivering polar bear blowup from this lawn, leaving the stakes and a bare patch of grass.Christmas killjoys have hit at least a few neighbors this month, too.Just around the corner, surveillance cameras recorded video and noise woke up Glenn Harvey and his wife when crooks came."By the time we could get out our front door, the individual got out, pulled up some candy canes and was gone," he said.They now have a sign where the decoration was and they take some of it inside every night.Clovis police recommend removing expensive decorations overnight, but they'll also be making their presence felt."We're actually trying to get a few more patrols up in that area during those peak hours, the times when we think the items are being taken," said Sgt. Jim Koch.Awad says people have stolen little things like lights from their display every year, but the polar bear was the first large item hauled away.Nonetheless, they won't let anyone steal the joy they get from their neighborhood's festive celebration."Never," she said. "We love it. We'll do it until we can't do it anymore. It's not great that we have to replace the items, but we'll keep doing it."Police point out these are mostly petty thefts and misdemeanors, but they plan to be on patrol in the early morning hours to help keep spirits bright.