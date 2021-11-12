New cannabis dispensary opens store in Parlier

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Cannable," a local cannabis dispensary, opened its first storefront Thursday afternoon in Parlier after providing delivery service for almost two years.Vice President of Sales and Marketing Jeff Tuel says their efforts started pre-pandemic in 2017. They launched "Cannable Delivery" in February of 2020."It was a long time in the works to get that delivery license, the facility built and when COVID hit, people are stranded at home so the timing just worked out obviously," says VP of Sales and Marketing Jeff Tuel.Their delivery service mainly serves customers in the Fresno area and for now, they have the closest storefront to the cityTuel says the opportunity to open a brick-and-mortar location in Parlier is a win, especially since Fresno is still months away from any dispensaries open."I know a lot of my friends and people that I know drive to Merced or Woodlake, Farmerville, and this is now the closest shop," he said. "Plus, delivery is still running."They used the data collected from their delivery service to prepare this location with the right products.He believes the industry is growing quickly and says most people who stop by purchase CBD products for medical purposes."Men and women of all age groups and probably the number one complaint was body aches," Tuel said. "There are a lot of good things happening in the industry that are helping consumers we call patients at times."Their goal is to expand in Central California and say with the demand, it's only a matter of time before more cities jump on board."The industry as a whole is on a rocket ship," Tuel said. "I feel like communities like Parlier are taking advantage of that early."Tuel says they now have an express delivery option averaging 20 minutes, depending on your location.This location is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.