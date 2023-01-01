Madera Elementary School students collecting canned foods for the community

Students at Pershing Elementary are taking action to help their neighbors in need this holiday season.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gavin Manco is a man on a mission.

"Gather as many cans as I can find so they could be donated to the community center," the Pershing elementary student said.

The 6th grader is set out to collect as many cans of food as possible as part of a school-wide food drive.

"It's a goal you reach for your class and to help those who need it," Manco said.

At Pershing Elementary, K-6th grade students set out to collect cans of food. Competing against other classes to see who collected the most.

"Show these children at our school, kindergarten through 6th grade, that this is the season of giving and should be going on all year," Pershing elementary school teacher Amy Kuhn said.

Over 3 weeks, the Madera Unified students collected over 1400 cans.

The cans were distributed by Valley West Christian Center to families at the school and seniors at the Las Brisas Senior Center.

"No family should be without food and that loving spirit," Kuhn said. "They should all have what they need, especially food around the holidays."