Men caught on camera breaking into frequently targeted east central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Intruders were caught on camera at an apartment complex in east central Fresno Wednesday afternoon before they stole the surveillance camera itself."I've been here 12 years and I have seen it all. It just never stops. It never stops," said property manager Renee Griffith.In that timespan, she says there have been dozens of thefts of laundry machine parts, quarters, and anything else thieves can get their hands on at the Capri Nuevo Apartments. Attempted thefts and break-ins have still left behind thousands of dollars of damage over the years.The most recent break-in was caught on camera, showing two men breaking the lock on the door of the communal laundry room."They were smoking their crack pipe in there," said Griffith.She says it all happened in broad daylight around 3 pm with several families with kids just yards away. After noticing a camera in the corner, one of the men reaches for the camera and rips it off the wall. But not before leaving behind a clear look at his face.Griffith is hoping someone might recognize the men, to deter them from returning and taking from residents."This is their community," she said. "This is their home and my responsibility is to make sure that they feel safe and stay safe."Fresno Police Department says if you recognize either of the men in the video, you can report them anonymously by calling Valley Crimestoppers at (559) 498-STOP.