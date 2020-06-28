Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed and at least three other people have been hospitalized after a car crash in Fresno County Saturday afternoon.The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred on N. Friant near Old Friant Road just after 4 p.m.Officers say a man driving northbound lost control of the car and crossed the southbound lanes before the vehicle flipped over.He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. The driver died at the scene.At least two juvenile passengers and one adult passenger were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.The man driving the other car left the scene but later returned. Authorities say he does not have a license.The conditions of those hospitalized have not yet been released, and authorities added that alcohol may be a factor.