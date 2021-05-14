car fire

Car goes up in flames when driver smoking cigarette uses hand sanitizer

EMBED <>More Videos

Cigarette and hand sanitizer leads to car on fire

ROCKVILLE, Md. -- A driver was burned and his car destroyed after a bizarre accident.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a shopping center in Rockville, Maryland.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to the scene.

Fire officials said the driver was smoking a cigarette and then started to use hand sanitizer.

The sanitizer ignited and set the whole car on fire.



The man was taken to the hospital with minor burns, firefighters said. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

Officials said "using hand sanitizer and smoking a cigarette is a bad combo in unventilated areas like a car."

The vehicle was a total loss.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandexplosionu.s. & worldcigarettescar fire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR FIRE
Family displaced, 2 pets killed in Fresno Co. house fire
Video shows TX police officers pull man from burning car
2 killed in fiery crash with semi-truck in Tulare
Tesla car battery likely caused devastating CA house fire
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News