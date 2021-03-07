Electrical malfunction causes fire at central Fresno car wash, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews were able to make quick work of a fire at a car wash in central Fresno.Authorities say an electrical malfunction caused a fire at the Great American Car Wash on Blackstone and Dakota around 12:30 PM on Saturday.A fire engine happened to be in the area checking fire hydrants and they saw smoke coming from the building.When they arrived, some employees were using fire extinguishers to try and put out the flames.Once firefighters arrived, they were able to be contained in no time at all.