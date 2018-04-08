NATIONAL GUARD

144th Fighter Wing hosts change of command ceremony

The 144th fighter wing hosted a change of command ceremony at the Fresno Air National Guard base. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The 144th Fighter Wing hosted a change of command ceremony at the Fresno Air National Guard base.

After two years of being the wing commander, Colonel Reed Drake, who is retiring, relinquished his command to Colonel Kelly this morning.

Kelly has been in the military for over 20 years.

He says stepping into this new role is humbling and a big honor.

"It's a fun time to be part of the wing and the wing is winning in everything right now," said Col. Daniel Kelly.

Commander Kelly's responsibility involves overseeing the mission readiness and operational effectiveness of over one thousand military and civilian personnel.
