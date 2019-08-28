Delta Air Lines looking to hire 1,000 flight attendants

Delta Air Lines wants to find 1,000 people willing to work the friendly skies. The airline is hiring flight attendants for its 2020 class.
Applicants must be 21 years old, have a high school diploma, and a flexible schedule.
Those who are chosen will receive six weeks of training in Atlanta next year.
Delta currently has about 25,000 flight attendants.
One of the perks, the company says is employees can fly all over the globe at reduced fares.
For information on how to apply go to Delta's website.
