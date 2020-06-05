Exclusive look: Table Mountain Casino reopens Monday at 25% capacity

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Another Valley casino is ready to welcome back guests, but Table Mountain isn't playing any games when it comes to safety.The casino near Millerton Lake starts its 'first phase' of reopening on Monday, operating at 25% capacity.Everyone will be required to wear masks and smoking will not be allowed inside.The slots will be lighting up once again next week at Table Mountain Casino."It's incredible how much time and effort has been put into our phased reopening plan. We've learned from some of the industry best, but we've actually taken it a step further," says CEO John Dinius.Digital displays and social distancing markers constantly remind customers to be safe. Not every slot machine will be in play right away."The way we set it up, we still have the same selection of games- just in smaller numbers," says director of slots Mike O'Brien.For now, the casino will be opened from 10 in the morning until 2 in the morning. It will close temporarily overnight so maintenance crews can do a deep clean."We'll... use an EPA and CDC approved chemical to go through and disinfect it. It's an electro static sprayer that our team will go through and disinfect the entire floor," says director of facilities Michael Maldonado.Unless you hit a jackpot, guests are encouraged to redeem winnings through video redemption machines. It eliminates hand to hand exchanges with a cashier.The new safety guidelines have also changed the way customers enter the casino. Parking lot greeters will welcome guests and provide further direction."Our process is going to be very efficient to try to get these guests inside the casino as quickly and as so we will use the cue line and boarding system to get them into the casino while following our protocols," says director of security Mohammad Rafaqat.Depending on how full the casino is, customers could be asked to wait in their cars."The main key thing that we want all of our guests to remember is that your masks have to be on the entire time you are here on property," says director of marketing Carly Williams.