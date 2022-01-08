Urgent need for blood donations in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center is in need of donations to supply area hospitals with life-saving pints of blood.
The pandemic has hindered blood donations but the need for blood has only gone up.
"If the hospitals don't have enough blood products, truly - people will die and lives will be impacted," said Ersilia Lacaze of the Central California Blood Center.
The blood supply in Central California is so low, doctors are having to postpone elective surgeries to reserve blood for emergencies.
Action News visited the Central California Blood Center's Jenny Eller site on Friday. Our crew observed empty shelves where O-type blood is usually stored.
What they do have in stock will be gone in just hours according to staff.
"There's always a need for all blood types, but right now -- very transparently -- the need is very much so for O-type donors. That can be O-positive or O-negative," said Lacaze.
One in seven people admitted to a hospital will need blood but less than 10 percent of people eligible actually donate.
"It is incredibly simple, you are in a chair less than 10 minutes. It is such an easy thing to do that has tremendous impact," said Lacaze.
For more information on where and how to donate, click here.
