Central California Blood Center asking for more donations amid low blood supply

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California Blood Center is calling on the community to take action by donating blood during a time of urgent need.

The blood center is experiencing a significantly low supply due to recent trauma cases in the Central Valley.

In the last few days, several incidents, including a crash and shooting, have depleted current donations.

All blood types are needed, especially type O.

The blood center says 5,000 people would need to roll up their sleeves just to get back to a normal supply.