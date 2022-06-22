Multiple power outages reported throughout Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Central California Wednesday morning.
More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in Reedley. Power is expected to be restored around 9 am.
In the Dinuba area, over 3,000 customers are also without power. It is expected to be restored around 8:30 am.
Nearly 400 customers are without power near Orosi. Power is expected to be restored around 8:45 am.
Nearly 500 customers are without power in Selma. Power is expected to be restored around 9 am.
PG&E officials say the cause is still under investigation for all of the reported outages.
For more information, visit PG&E's outage map.
