Multiple power outages reported throughout Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple power outages have been reported throughout Central California Wednesday morning.

More than 2,000 PG&E customers are without power in Reedley. Power is expected to be restored around 9 am.


In the Dinuba area, over 3,000 customers are also without power. It is expected to be restored around 8:30 am.

Nearly 400 customers are without power near Orosi. Power is expected to be restored around 8:45 am.

Nearly 500 customers are without power in Selma. Power is expected to be restored around 9 am.


PG&E officials say the cause is still under investigation for all of the reported outages.

For more information, visit PG&E's outage map.
