Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temperatures so far in 2021

It was a HOT August!



FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's no denying that it's been a hot summer in Central California. According to the National Weather Service in Hanford , cities across the Central Valley have seen a significant number of days with temperatures in the triple digits.Fresno is nearing its record for the number of triple-digit days the city has ever seen in a single year.So far this year, Fresno has reported 62 days of triple-digit temperatures. The highest number of days the city saw in a year was 63 in 1984.ABC30's Accuweather Team says we should expect more triple-digit heat during Labor Day weekend.Hanford has seen 65 days with temperatures above 100 degrees. The city's record is 84.The NWS Hanford reported 41 triple-digit days in Merced and 51 in Madera for 2021 so far.In July, Fresno recorded its hottest month of July since temperature records first began in 1887.The triple-digit trends also come as California continues to experience a severe drought.