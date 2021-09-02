Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temperatures so far in 2021

According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, cities across the Central Valley have seen a significant number of days with temperatures in the triple digits.
Fresno is nearing its record for the number of triple-digit days the city has ever seen in a single year.
So far this year, Fresno has reported 62 days of triple-digit temperatures. The highest number of days the city saw in a year was 63 in 1984.
ABC30's Accuweather Team says we should expect more triple-digit heat during Labor Day weekend.
Hanford has seen 65 days with temperatures above 100 degrees. The city's record is 84.
The NWS Hanford reported 41 triple-digit days in Merced and 51 in Madera for 2021 so far.
In July, Fresno recorded its hottest month of July since temperature records first began in 1887.
The triple-digit trends also come as California continues to experience a severe drought.
It was a HOT August!— Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) September 1, 2021
We saw 20 days with temps at 100+ degrees with 3 days that broke record high temperatures. @ABC30 #AMLive #ABC30Accuweather pic.twitter.com/px19oyAHFG