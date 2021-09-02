weather

Fresno has seen 62 days of triple-digit temperatures so far in 2021

Summers in Central CA always bring some scorching temperatures, but officials say Fresno saw the warmest July ever last month.
EMBED <>More Videos

Accuweather Forecast

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's no denying that it's been a hot summer in Central California.

According to the National Weather Service in Hanford, cities across the Central Valley have seen a significant number of days with temperatures in the triple digits.

Fresno is nearing its record for the number of triple-digit days the city has ever seen in a single year.

So far this year, Fresno has reported 62 days of triple-digit temperatures. The highest number of days the city saw in a year was 63 in 1984.



ABC30's Accuweather Team says we should expect more triple-digit heat during Labor Day weekend.

Hanford has seen 65 days with temperatures above 100 degrees. The city's record is 84.

The NWS Hanford reported 41 triple-digit days in Merced and 51 in Madera for 2021 so far.

In July, Fresno recorded its hottest month of July since temperature records first began in 1887.

The triple-digit trends also come as California continues to experience a severe drought.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfresnoheatweatherheat wavedrought
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Accuweather Forecast
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News