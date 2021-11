CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central California prison facility has recorded more than 100 COVID-19 infections in the last two weeks.Corrections officials say there has been an increase of 113 infections at the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla.It's the largest number of cases recently reported at a prison facility in the Central Valley.The California State Prison in Corcoran has the second-highest with 37 new cases.Kern Valley State Prison in Delano is reporting 26.