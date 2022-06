FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected car thief is in custody following a chase in central Fresno.It happened just before 1 am Saturday.According to Fresno police, officers tried to stop a woman in her 20s believed to be driving a stolen car at Blackstone and Griffith.When they say she refused to stop, officers followed including by helicopter.The pursuit ended about three miles away at Dakota and Maple.