One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol is said to have been a factor in a crash that injured a driver and killed his passenger in central Fresno.A 31-year-old man crashed his car into an embankment and the vehicle rolled over several times on the Highway 168 off-ramp at Shields Avenue.The collision happened just after midnight and a 30-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died from his injuries.The driver suffered some major injuries but is expected to survive.Officers have arrested him on suspicion of driving drunk before the crash.The off-ramp was shut down for several hours Saturday morning but is now re-opened.