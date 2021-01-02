One killed, one injured in possible DUI crash in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alcohol is said to have been a factor in a crash that injured a driver and killed his passenger in central Fresno.
A 31-year-old man crashed his car into an embankment and the vehicle rolled over several times on the Highway 168 off-ramp at Shields Avenue.
The collision happened just after midnight and a 30-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died from his injuries.
The driver suffered some major injuries but is expected to survive.
Officers have arrested him on suspicion of driving drunk before the crash.
The off-ramp was shut down for several hours Saturday morning but is now re-opened.
