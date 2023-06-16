Suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting in central Fresno

Police say a man has died nearly two weeks after being shot in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Fresno in May.

Police have taken 37-year-old Celestino Chavez into custody for the murder of 34-year-old Shavar Smith.

The shooting happened Saturday, May 27, at the Circle K on Palm and Olive.

They say Smith was involved in an argument with a group in a white Chevy pickup truck at the time of the shooting.

Smith was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and passed away on June 7.

Chavez was initially in custody for a felony warrant, and murder charges were added on Thursday.

Authorities say he is a gang member.