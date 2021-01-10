One injured in furniture store fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A furniture store owner has lost their business after a structure fire in central Fresno on Saturday.The Fresno Fire Department says it happened at the store on Belmont and Cedar around 4 pm. They were unable to go inside the store due to the intensity of the fire.Firefighters say that the owner was inside the store earlier today and told them there were no problems.One person was taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.