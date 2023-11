A driver is in jail accused of hitting a pedestrian in central Fresno and then leaving the scene.

Driver arrested for hit-and-run in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is in jail accused of hitting a pedestrian in central Fresno and then leaving the scene.

It happened before 9 pm Thursday on Shields and Cedar.

A witness told police a man in his 40's was standing in the center median when he stepped out into the road and was hit by the passing car.

Police say the driver kept going.

Hours later, he was found and arrested for felony hit-and-run and DUI charges.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.