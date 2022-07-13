Father and son arrested for Fresno double homicide that killed relative, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and son have been arrested in connection to a double homicide in central Fresno that killed a relative.

Last Friday, Fresno police found 21-year-old Stacy Zurita and 25-year-old Raul Jose Roberto Nunez with gunshot wounds at Iowa and 8th Avenues. One was found on the sidewalk, the other was found in the middle of the street.

They were taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where they died.

During the investigation, authorities say there was a fight between the Zurita and Nunez families.

After that, police say 19-year-old Leobardo Zurita shot at the victims from a car being driven by 40-year-old Gerardo Zurita.

Gerardo was identified as the father of both Stacy and Leobardo.

Police found Gerardo and Leobardo in Fresno County on Tuesday and arrested both. They were booked into the Fresno County Jail for two counts of murder.
