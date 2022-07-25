Man shot and killed while in car in central Fresno identified

Fresno police have launched a citywide operation in response to a recent spike in violent crime.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man shot and killed in central Fresno over the weekend.

Saturday morning, authorities say 41-year-old Dominique Bustamante was at the intersection of Clinton and Maroa Avenues when someone shot at his car multiple times.

When officers arrived, they found Bustamante suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police say a 27-year-old woman was also in the car at the time of the shooting. She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and has been released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This is the 36th homicide this year in the City of Fresno.

On Sunday, Fresno police launched a city-wide operation to curb the surge in violent crime.

The special operation is comprised of the gang unit, traffic and several motor officers, as well as newly formed district safety teams.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.