Police investigating Central Fresno stabbing

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a stabbing in Central Fresno.

Just after 2 am on Wednesday, dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from someone who reported that they found a man with a stab wound near Olive and Recreation

The victim was able to give officers a description of two people involved in the attack.

Minutes later, officers were able to catch the suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital for a wound to his leg. He's expected to recover.

Both suspects were carrying backpacks, and police are working to get a search warrant to see what's inside.
