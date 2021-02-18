Central Valley travelers, stranded Clovis soccer team dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The players of the Clovis Crossfire girls' soccer team are still counting down the days until they can come back to the Central Valley after a winter storm left the team stranded in Texas.They flew to the state for a weekend match, but have been stuck in Round Rock, Texas, near Austin.The icy conditions have caused flights to stay grounded, and now players say finding food in the frigid temperatures has also become a challenge."We luckily had the CVS less than a mile away so we all walked there, got some supplies... but they're actually running out of supplies now because everyone from around town is going to get supplies from the same CVS. Now, luckily a few restaurants are starting to open like from one to five, so that's been our one meal of the day," says one player, Peyton Bever.Families and coaches are all hoping to fly out by Saturday at the latest, but some players and their parents decided to take on the snowy roads to get home sooner.The brutal winter weather paralyzing several regions across the country is also impacting travel to and from the Central Valley.Fresno Yosemite International officials say that on Wednesday, three flights to Dallas and from Dallas were canceled and three others were delayed due to weather."It's likely we may see more of that tonight and possibly tomorrow and throughout the week. We encourage travelers to keep in contact with their airline," says Vikkie Calderon with Fresno Yosemite International Airport.The Clovis soccer team is keeping their spirits up and making the best of the weather, but hoping to fly out soon.