22nd Central Valley Honor Flight departs Fresno for Washington, D.C.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of Valley veterans are taking the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight.

They departed on a special chartered flight from the Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Monday morning.

This is the 22nd Central Valley Honor Flight trip.

While in our nation's capital, they'll visit the memorals dedicated to them and their brothers in arms, including the Iwo Jima, the Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials, and more.

They'll return to Fresno on Wednesday night, where the public is invited to attend to give them a special heroes welcome home.