Local businesses honor U.S. service members killed in Kabul

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several local businesses are doing their part to honor and remember the 13 U.S. servicemembers killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan last week.The Starbucks location on Clovis and Kings Canyon in southeast Fresno set up 13 coffees to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.Tactical Ops brewing in east central Fresno also got in on the tribute.They set up 13 beers and reserved a table for the fallen heroes.Cool Hand Luke's in Clovis also set up some brews, all lined up around an American flag.A customer bought all 13 of those beers for the servicemembers and said he wanted them arranged around Old Glory.