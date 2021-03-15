FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With an infectious smile and a personality to match, it's hard to imagine little Alona Rose has had to fight her entire life.
"It has been rough but then again, her bright spirit makes everything easier," says her dad, Richard George.
Born premature, the nine-month-old spent her first 38 days in the NICU and is now facing a new battle.
"If she's not at a doctor's office one day or picking up a medication another day or at physical therapy," Geoger said.
Because she's considered high risk, Alona had a series of checkups.
It was last month when a physical therapist noticed that movement and was able to help diagnose her with cerebral palsy.
"Our family made it a lot easier," George said. "Instead of asking questions, they just stepped in and helped."
Not knowing anything about the permanent movement disorder, they were able to find support through their family and online. Something they want to provide to other parents navigating CP.
"There are support groups everywhere," says Kiana Castillo. "Talk to the people that have it, know it, that are going through it. You're never alone."
Alona's uncle, David Soto, is the owner of Central Valley Sport Stitch and Ink. He started a t-shirt fundraiser, with proceeds going to Alona's medical costs and to benefit nonprofits raising awareness for CP.
He says any shirt order received by March 18 will be fulfilled in time to #GoGreen4CP on March 25th, National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Day.
To follow Alona's story or for a link to purchase one of those t-shirts, just go to her Instagram page.
Local shirt business aiming to raise awareness for cerebral palsy
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News