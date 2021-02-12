FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As more drivers make the move from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric cars, many business owners are looking toward the future and are recognizing the value of EV charging stations.
A new Fresno business wants to be your go-to company when those charging stations break down.
"This is going to be something, is going to be a great opportunity. You don't need a bunch of certifications or education to do this. So not only is this great for our ecosystem but this is great for our economy," says Clyde Ellis.
Ellis is the lead technician for startup company ChargerHelp!
The black-owned, women-led company has arrived in Fresno as it looks to recruit new technicians in the Central Valley.
The Los Angeles-based ChargerHelp! claims to be the first of its kind.
If you're an electric car owner and run into an issue at a commercial charging station, you go on the ChargerHelp! app and a technician will be deployed to troubleshoot the problem.
"We're here to be the charger help, we're here to help the drivers as well as the owners of these charging stations and make sure they're working because we want people to get back on the road," says Ellis.
Officials believe EV charging infrastructure will grow exponentially over the next decade as Governor Gavin Newsom has vowed to phase out fuel-powered vehicles by the year 2035.
The founders of ChargerHelp! also served on President Joe Biden's clean technology committee during his 2020 election campaign and are promising entry level jobs that start at nearly $40 an hour.
"The opportunity is here with the funding coming straight from the government, this is a federally funded program so the money is there," says Ellis.
A virtual orientation has been scheduled for Friday, February 19.
Officials say no experience is necessary as new hires will get a three-week training course.
You can find more details on their website.
New EV charger repair company coming to Fresno, looking to hire technicians
ChargerHelp! wants to be your go-to company when EV charging stations break down.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News