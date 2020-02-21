Chasing California

Chasing California 2020: ABC Original Limited Series about political fight for California

Chasing California is an ABC Owned Television Stations Original Limited Series about the political fight for California.

Now more than ever, California votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee.

And stuff's about to get real.

The "Move to March" pushed the primary into the Super Tuesday mix--raising the stakes for the nation's most populous state. Now going into Super Tuesday, hundreds of delegates and millions of dollars are up for grabs. The Democratic nominee is undecided and unaffiliated and first-time voters are flexing their power. So, how do candidates harness that power? What lengths will they go to capture those golden votes in the 2020 California Primary?

Join the chase. Go inside the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for one-on-one, exclusive access to the candidates. Hear from the people. Learn what it will take to win their votes.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniapete buttigiegprimary electionbernie sandersvotingpresidential racevote 2020elizabeth warrenjoe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldchasing california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHASING CALIFORNIA
Why climate change matters in Democratic Primary
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News