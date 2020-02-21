Chasing California 2020: ABC Original Limited Series about political fight for California

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Chasing California is an ABC Owned Television Stations Original Limited Series about the political fight for California.Now more than ever, California votes will matter in determining the presidential nominee.And stuff's about to get real.The "Move to March" pushed the primary into the Super Tuesday mix--raising the stakes for the nation's most populous state. Now going into Super Tuesday, hundreds of delegates and millions of dollars are up for grabs. The Democratic nominee is undecided and unaffiliated and first-time voters are flexing their power. So, how do candidates harness that power? What lengths will they go to capture those golden votes in the 2020 California Primary?Join the chase. Go inside the campaigns, and behind-the-scenes for one-on-one, exclusive access to the candidates. Hear from the people. Learn what it will take to win their votes.