Chef Paul's Cafe in Fresno makes list of top must-try black-owned restaurants in US

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Chef Paul's Cafe, a Valley favorite, made it on Buzzfeed's list of the top 30 must-try black-owned restaurants in the country.
The soul-food restaurant located on Tulare and F Streets in downtown Fresno has been serving the Valley for years and earned the No. 27 spot on the list.
Chef Paul Pearson says it's the shrimp and grits that have put him on the spot, and he also credits the Valley for his success.
"We're very fortunate. I never look at things like that," he said. "I'm just a business owner working for the government. We're very fortunate, and we have a great customer base."
Buzzfeed released the national list to promote black-owned businesses nationwide.
