Judge dismisses murder case against Kings Co. woman who used meth before stillbirth

UPDATE: A judge has thrown out the murder case filed against Chelsea Becker.

She lost her unborn child and prosecutors said it was because of meth use.

A Kings County judge decided today the evidence wasn’t good enough to take to trial.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County judge has dismissed a murder case against a woman who delivered a stillborn baby after taking methamphetamine while pregnant.The judge said Thursday that prosecutors failed to provide evidence that 26-year-old Chelsea Becker consumed drugs, knowing it could kill her child.Becker's attorneys have argued that California's homicide law does not apply to pregnant women.Prosecutors said the case about stopping a woman who has repeatedly abused narcotics while pregnant, resulting in two other babies who tested positive for meth at birth.The coroner's report listed toxic levels of meth as the baby's cause of death.