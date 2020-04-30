Cubs fan proposes to girlfriend while volunteering at Wrigley Field food pantry

CHICAGO -- One Chicago Cubs fan still got to fulfill his plans for a surprise marriage proposal at Wrigley Field even though the team isn't playing there at the moment.Ben Clifford and Angela Cimarusti have celebrated birthdays and anniversaries at Wrigley Field for eight-years. Ben planned to propose there, but the pandemic hit.Earlier this month, Wrigley Field was turned into a food distribution center and Angela works with a food pantry at the ballpark.That gave Ben the idea to volunteer with the food pantry and he surprised Angela with a marriage proposal with Wrigley Field in the background. She said yes."It was the perfect proposal on the most perfect day, helping people and being at Wrigley," Angela said.