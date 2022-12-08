  • Full Story
5-year-old hit by car while crossing street in Northwest Fresno, police say

KFSN logo
Thursday, December 8, 2022 6:26AM

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 5-year-old was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Northwest Fresno.

Fresno police say the accident happened around 7:30 pm at the intersection of Ashlan and West avenues.

The child was with their mother and another child in a stroller at the time of the crash.

Investigators say the family was crossing against a crossing sign when the child was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities say the mother and other child were not injured.

The driver is cooperative with the investigation.

