5-year-old child killed in train crash while family waited to enter Christmas Tree Lane identified

The family was waiting in line to enter Christmas Tree Lane and their van stopped on the tracks and was later hit by an Amtrak train, killing the child.
Robert Solorio, Anton's father, released a statement to Action News about the family's heartbreaking loss.
We sit here tonight with a void in our hearts. We miss our dear son Anton Isaac Solorio who's precious soul was taken from us so quickly. Such a loving, charming, respectful and caring son, brother, nephew, grandson, friend just to name a few. In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So make the most with those who mean the most. Forgive often and love with all your heart. You may never know when you may not have that chance again.We would like to extend our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all those who have reached out, prayed and donated.
If you want to help the family, you can contribute to their GoFundMe page.
Tuesday night was supposed to be a time for joy - the kickoff to Christmas Tree Lane's twinkling lights, holiday music, and wooden reindeer, but the holiday cheer has turned into a memory of pain for one grieving family in Fresno.
A child was killed after a family's minivan was hit by an Amtrak train as the family waited in line to enter the lane.
The crash happened at Shields and Maroa at 5:30 pm.
The impact sent three other family members, including the child's mother, to the Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
The devastating turn of events happened when the family's car got stuck on the tracks while waiting just feet from the entrance to the iconic holiday light display.
The Amtrak train, which had 50 passengers inside, crashed into the stuck car.
First responders arrived and provided aid, but the child died.
None of the Amtrak passengers were injured. The train was headed to Bakersfield and has since continued on with its route.
Investigators are trying to determine how the minivan got stuck on the tracks.
Stunned witnesses shared their shock and grief after helplessly watching the van get stuck on the tracks.
One of them said traffic lining up to enter Christmas Tree Lane on Van Ness Avenue - just feet from the railroad crossing - was backed up for blocks.
The traffic congestion is a known problem for those who visit Christmas Tree Lane every year.