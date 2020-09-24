Children First: Distance Learning airs Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC30 and will be streamed on ABC30's connected TV apps: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Action News anchors Landon Burke and Amanda Venegas host the special.
Solution-based storytelling includes how Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District is helping families stay connected with wireless hotspots, special antennas, plus other devices. 97% of its students are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged. Tulare County Office of Education shares details on the special internet service that would provide coverage to all 100,000 students in Tulare County.
ABC30 also looks at mental health with Dr. Jennifer Johnson from Valley Children's Hospital. Dr. Johnson shares seven ways families can cope during the pandemic.
Get a look at virtual classrooms! Meet Carlanda Williams, known as the Magical Teacher. Her love for all things Disney puts a little magic into the lives of children at King Elementary in Southwest Fresno. "Students that look like me and students who don't look like me need to see someone that's spreading magic right. They need to see that that's possible, that someone can be a media influencer and have dreadlocks and have black skin and just handles her business and kids can look up to that and be like, 'Wow, I didn't know that someone can do that,'" said Williams.
Experts weigh in on setting screen time limits for children and some of the impacts of too much screen time. Discover how volunteers in the south valley are helping local schools boost hands-on science lessons with special gardening kits. ABC30 also talks to parents seeking assistance from tutors.
