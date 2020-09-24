children first

Children First: Distance Learning

By Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Learning from home has its challenges. ABC30 is sharing perspectives from Central Valley students, parents and educators and offering solutions in a new half-hour special focused on distance learning.

Children First: Distance Learning airs Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. on ABC30 and will be streamed on ABC30's connected TV apps: Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.

Action News anchors Landon Burke and Amanda Venegas host the special.

Solution-based storytelling includes how Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District is helping families stay connected with wireless hotspots, special antennas, plus other devices. 97% of its students are considered socioeconomically disadvantaged. Tulare County Office of Education shares details on the special internet service that would provide coverage to all 100,000 students in Tulare County.

ABC30 also looks at mental health with Dr. Jennifer Johnson from Valley Children's Hospital. Dr. Johnson shares seven ways families can cope during the pandemic.

Get a look at virtual classrooms! Meet Carlanda Williams, known as the Magical Teacher. Her love for all things Disney puts a little magic into the lives of children at King Elementary in Southwest Fresno. "Students that look like me and students who don't look like me need to see someone that's spreading magic right. They need to see that that's possible, that someone can be a media influencer and have dreadlocks and have black skin and just handles her business and kids can look up to that and be like, 'Wow, I didn't know that someone can do that,'" said Williams.

Experts weigh in on setting screen time limits for children and some of the impacts of too much screen time. Discover how volunteers in the south valley are helping local schools boost hands-on science lessons with special gardening kits. ABC30 also talks to parents seeking assistance from tutors.

    RESOURCES


    Valley Children's Hospital has activity ideas, community resources, and social-emotional health resources and tips

    Activities ideas for home:


    Toddlers:
  • Hands on as we Grow: 50+ Perfectly Simple Toddler Activities to Try at Home
  • The Lean Green Bean: Indoor Activities for Toddlers

    • Preschoolers:
  • Hands on as we Grow: 30 Oh-So-Cool Science Experiments for Preschoolers to Try

    • School-Age Kids:
  • Big Life Journal: Stay-At-Home Free Printable Care Package
  • GoNoodle: Good Energy for Grownups

    • Older children/adults with Developmental Delays:
  • Therapeutic Recreation Directory: Activity Ideas for Children with Developmental Disability


    • Talking to kids about coronavirus and social stories:


  • Boston University: Kids Under 12 COVID-19 Resources
  • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: How to Talk to Your Child About Coronavirus and COVID-19
  • Nosy Crow: Free information book explaining the coronavirus to children
  • PBS Kids: How to Talk to Your Kids About Coronavirus
  • KidsHealth: Coronavirus: How to Talk to Your Child


    • How to help your kids cope:


  • Coping Skills for Kids: Coping with Coronavirus
  • National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement: Parent, teacher, and educator videos and scripts for COVID and coping
  • Annaka Harris: Guided meditations for children
  • Child Mind Institute: How to Help Children Calm Down
