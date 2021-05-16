face mask

CDC recommends students keep masks on at school for the remainder of the year

EMBED <>More Videos

CDC recommends students keep masks on at school for the remainder of the year

The CDC is recommending that school districts across the country continue mask protocols at least through the end of this school year.

This comes days after the agency announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to nearly normal mask-free lives with few exceptions.

SEE ALSO: CDC: Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors - most of the time
EMBED More News Videos

In a striking move to send the country back toward pre-pandemic life, the CDC will ease indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people.



The CDC said they recommend schools keep students in masks for two main reasons.

First, students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine at all, and children between 12 and 15 were just authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine late last week.

Second, the CDC said school districts need time to make policy adjustments for students and staff while at the same time ensuring the safety of unvaccinated people.

The CDC said it plans on updating guidance for schools within the coming weeks. That new guidance will help school districts prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

SEE ALSO: Not every vaccinated person is giving up mask-wearing: Why some aren't ready despite CDC guidelines
EMBED More News Videos

Businesses and state officials are forced to decide whether to comply with CDC mask guidance as confusion persists across the country.



Houston ISD released this statement last week, stating it would keep mask protocols in place through the end of this school year.

"The Houston Independent School District is aware of the CDC's announcement today, which relaxes mask recommendations for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The district will keep its current policy in place requiring the use of masks in our facilities and campuses. Our Communicable Disease Plan committee meets regularly and will review the new guidance to make operational recommendations. The health and safety of all of our students and staff is paramount. HISD will continue to monitor conditions and update COVID-19 protocols as needed."

Video above is from previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingchildren's healthface maskchildrenschooltexas faces of covid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Judge orders Texas to halt school mask mandate ban
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Big Fresno Fair to return with health and safety protocols in place
Sierra Unified board votes to keep mask mandate for students and staff
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News