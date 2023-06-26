New Chili's Grill and Bar opens at Merced Mall

There is a brand new place to grab a bite to eat in Merced.

The new restaurant is providing jobs to about 60 people.

On Monday, city leaders, community members, and new employees of the Chili's Grill & Bar celebrated its official grand opening.

The restaurant is located on Olive Avenue and R Street at the Merced Mall.

Action News was part of the first group inside the new location.

Angel Flores, the general manager, says so far they've been getting positive feedback from the community.

He explained some of their most popular dishes.

"Chili's you know. we're known for our burgers ribs and fajitas. Also our chicken crispers. a great happy hour. Great prices all around. and great atmosphere" said Flores.

It joins other popular chains such as Olive Garden, making their way to Merced.

Other Valley Chili's locations include Fresno, Los Banos, Hanford, Tulare, and Visalia.