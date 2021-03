FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- China Peak Mountain Resort is gearing up to honor first responders with "Hero Day" this Friday.As a thank you for their service in protecting the Central Sierra Mountains, lift tickets will be reduced to $25 each.There will also be live music and a special Tioga Sequoia beer on tap called "Forest Strong."A portion of the sales will benefit the Central Sierra Resiliency Fund.