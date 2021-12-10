China Peak resort delays opening again despite snow from storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite several inches of snowfall from the season's first significant storm, China Peak Mountain Resort is delaying its opening to Friday, December 17."We've got about eight inches on the ground," CEO Tim Cohee told Action News.But resort officials say the natural snow they received during Thursday's storm won't be enough to open ski runs.The resort's management said there is a chance they could open on Sunday, but they won't know until Saturday.Officials will continue to provide updates throughout the coming days.Early forecasts show a hard and fast dump of snow coming to the Sierra Nevada beginning Tuesday.Opening weekend is a welcome sight for fans of Winter recreation -- Cohee expects plenty of pent-up demand from those ready to hit the slopes following such a dry season.