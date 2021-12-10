china peak

China Peak resort delays opening again despite snow from storm

EMBED <>More Videos

China Peak resort delays opening again despite snow from storm

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite several inches of snowfall from the season's first significant storm, China Peak Mountain Resort is delaying its opening to Friday, December 17.

"We've got about eight inches on the ground," CEO Tim Cohee told Action News.

But resort officials say the natural snow they received during Thursday's storm won't be enough to open ski runs.

The resort's management said there is a chance they could open on Sunday, but they won't know until Saturday.

Officials will continue to provide updates throughout the coming days.

Early forecasts show a hard and fast dump of snow coming to the Sierra Nevada beginning Tuesday.

Opening weekend is a welcome sight for fans of Winter recreation -- Cohee expects plenty of pent-up demand from those ready to hit the slopes following such a dry season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelfresno countychina peaktravelskiing
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHINA PEAK
China Peak Resort sees successful opening day after delays
China Peak resort now ready to open after delays
China Peak resort to open this weekend amid expected cold temperatures
China Peak hiring for several positions at job fair this Saturday
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News