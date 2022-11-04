China Peak to have earliest opening ever on Nov. 12 after heavy snowfall, resort looking to hire

LAKESHORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ready to hit the slopes? China Peak Mountain Resort is preparing to open for the season next Saturday, November 12.

The resort has been busy the last few days making snow.

Staff say they've also received as much as six inches of natural snow from this latest storm, and they're expecting even more to start next week.

"It looks like we might see the earliest opening in decades with 4 to 6 inches of new snow Tuesday," said Tim Cohee, China Peak partner and general manager. "Next week looks even more amazing with a good sized storm heading to the Sierra, early forecasts show feet not inches."

If the weather cooperates, the resort hopes to welcome skiers and snowboarders Friday through Sunday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

They're still looking for workers for the winter season.

You can apply at job fairs at the resort Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.